Despite moving from Chelsea to Real Madrid in 2019 in a deal worth a whopping £103m, forward Eden Hazard has seen his career nosedive.

Plagued by injuries, the Belgian Galactico’s move will likely go down as one of the worst in the sport’s history.

With Real Madrid now set to cut their losses and offload Hazard, although the Belgian was wanted by Newcastle United following their bumper £300m takeover, the possibility of the Magpies being relegated is said to have put Hazard off making the move to St James’ Park.

However, according to recent reports, another Premier League club has now emerged as front runners to land the out-of-sorts wide-attacker.

That’s according to El Nacional, who claims David Moyes’ West Ham United are strongly interested in luring the former Chelsea star back to London and have even offered Los Blancos as much as £21m for the privilege.

Despite the Hammers’ generous opening offer though, Real Madrid is said to have pushed the offer back and requested £42m instead.

Whether or not Moyes will work with his employers to improve their offer remains to be seen, however, one thing is for sure, regardless of any potential fee, signing Hazard could either prove to be smart business, or incredibly foolish. Judging by how impressive he was for Chelsea and then how disappointing he’s been for Madrid, when it comes to risk – it probably couldn’t be higher.