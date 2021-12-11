For the past 12 months or so, it’s clear that Anthony Martial hasn’t been happy at Manchester United. Far from it in fact.

Now it seems that he’s ready to move on to pastures new, with a January switch elsewhere being mooted.

The Mirror report that the Frenchman has four potential destinations of interest: Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal and Newcastle.

There will almost certainly be plusses and minuses to all of them, but given his desire to leave Old Trafford, a decision needs to be made.

A decision that, theoretically, should be incredibly easy for Martial to arrive at.

MORE: Klopp on Gerrard

Barcelona are going through a transitional period at present, and Martial isn’t necessarily the type of striker that would be a good fit longer-term. As a stop-gap, perhaps.

Paris Saint-Germain is the only one of the quartet to offer the player a move back home, though he’ll not get a look in before the summer unless PSG are struck down by an injury crisis in attack.

Arsenal offers the ability to remain in the Premier League and a chance to emulate Thierry Henry must surely be appealing, though it’s at Newcastle where he could cement a legacy.

More Stories / Latest News Xavi’s Barcelona project is doomed to failure if Liverpool are successful with bid for young superstar If Man United want genuine success they need to back Ralf Rangnick’s judgment Manchester United must open their arms and welcome Real Madrid bid for superstar

It’s believed he would go straight into the side, thereby giving Martial the regular football he craves.

As the first major signing of the Eddie Howe era, he would be somewhat of a standard-bearer for the Magpies, and could be just the signing the club needs to attract further high-profile exponents.

Money should be no object, so salary discussions wouldn’t be an issue, and it’s well known just how much the Toon Army love their attacking players.

If he’s brave enough to make the switch to the North-East, it could pay off handsomely.