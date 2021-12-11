As the Premier League season continues to take shape, one player that is consistently underperforming is Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Once the talisman for the North London outfit, the striker is now a shadow of his former self, and talkSPORT pundit, Tony Cascarino, believes the Gunners should never have awarded him his new lucrative contract.

The fact that he may not even be first choice in some games now speaks of just how far he has fallen from his pedestal.