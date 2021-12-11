Both of the Premier League’s North London giants could be battling against each other off the field if recent reports concerning a Serie A striking sensation are correct.

The fact that Spurs are on the lookout for a top-quality front man would suggest that they still believe that Harry Kane could be on his way out of White Hart Lane.

That being the case, Antonio Conte and Fabio Paratici will quickly need to move heaven and earth to bring a replacement of a good enough standard to the club.

One player who would certainly appear to fit that bill is Fiorentina’s prolific Dusan Vlahovic.

However, it’s believed that Juventus, Internazionale, Manchester City and now, Arsenal are all interested in his services.

The Gunners are believed to have already prepared a monster offer for the player in order to trump their North London rivals.

According to Sport Mediaset, cited by Metro, Arsenal will offer £68m (€80m) in order to tempt Vlahovic.

His potential arrival would, theoretically, spell the end of the road for one of Mikel Arteta’s current strikers too.