With nothing to choose between the Premier League’s top three teams, another three points is imperative for Chelsea on Saturday afternoon.
Leeds United travel to Stamford Bridge hoping that their swashbuckling style and front-foot attacking will upset the Blues’ natural game in the same way that both West Ham and Zenit have done in the last seven days.
The visitors may have been given some encouragement thanks to Thomas Tuchel’s team selection, one which has stumped a number of Chelsea supporters.
Given that he is the club’s record signing and is now back to full fitness after an injury lay-off, Romelu Lukaku would be expected to lead the line.
Let’s do this boys! ?@ParimatchGlobal | #CheLee pic.twitter.com/IazBikmxvc
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 11, 2021
However, Tuchel has decided to persevere with Timo Werner and Kai Havertz up front, neither of whom have proved to be reliable enough on a regular basis in front of goal.
That’s got the Chelsea faithful’s backs up and they took to social media in their droves.
Romelu Lukaku on the bench is quite the surprise
— At The Bridge Pod ???? (@AtTheBridgePod) December 11, 2021
Tbh tuchel ain’t serious
How u drop lukaku for those Germans.
No way we’re winning absolutely no way
— ?? (@drxlr_x) December 11, 2021
Good team except Lukaku should’ve started..
— ???? (@CFCLamps_) December 11, 2021
Lukaku and Pulisic on the bench again. Our manager has lost his mind.
— Matthew Herchik (@MatthewHerchik) December 11, 2021
Start Lukaku for Christ sake??
— Sir E-ben (@eben_official) December 11, 2021