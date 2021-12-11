Barcelona’s desperate situation at present can be seen in the way in which they’re approaching the potential signing of Manchester City’s Ferran Torres.

It’s believed the player has told the board of the English Premier League champions that he wishes to sign for the La Liga giants, which does give Barca some sway, however, pinning all of their hopes on bringing the former Valencia man in is clutching at straws.

Sport report that Mateu Alemany has already been in Manchester to intensify negotiations, albeit, City are in the comfortable position that they don’t actually have to sell so, once again, the Catalans don’t have the upper hand.

The entire fall out at the club can be attributed to the way in which firstly, Sandro Rosell, and then latterly, Josep Maria Bartomeu, ran the Spanish giants into the ground.

Joan Laporta is left to pick up the pieces off the field, with Xavi doing his best to improve things on it.

Torres would, undoubtedly, be a decent addition to a squad that does need to be refreshed, although Barca are playing a dangerous game by putting all of their eggs in one basket.