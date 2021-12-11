The situation that Ralf Rangnick finds himself in at Manchester United is an interesting one.

Rome wasn’t built in a day and neither is it likely that the Red Devils will be the finished article in the six months that the German definitely has in the hot-seat.

Perhaps his expected consultancy role will be put on the back burner if he impresses in the manager’s role.

In any event, it’s clear that he is a man who knows what he wants, and his standing in the game means that United’s hierarchy should listen to any recommendations that he makes.

According to sources at ESPN, he has already identified Jude Bellingham, Kalvin Phillips and Amadou Haidara as potential targets.

That would suggest he isn’t too happy with his current midfield, and with all three known to play offensively and on the front foot throughout games, supporters of the club can be assured as to the direction the manager wants to go in.

The potential hire of any one of the trio could spell problems for either Fred or Scott McTominay, however, competition for places is what’s been missing at Old Trafford for far too long.

Having employed Rangnick to turn things around, the board now need to give him the right tools to do the job.