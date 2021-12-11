Manchester City will attempt to strengthen their grip at the top of the Premier League when they take on Wolverhampton Wanderers in the early Saturday afternoon kick-off.

Pep Guardiola’s side are in fine form, and are once again on one of their epic winning runs, where they appear absolutely unstoppable.

With home advantage, they’ll likely take some stopping once again, however, Wolves have put in some excellent performances in the 21/22 season, even if results sometimes haven’t reflected that.

A prime example would be the injury-time loss to Liverpool, where the Midlanders were certainly worthy of at least a point.

There’s a sense that Guardiola understands the threat they possess, given that he’s picked a strong starting XI for the game.

Your City starting XI to face Wolves ? XI | Ederson, Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko, Rodrigo, Gundogan (C), Bernardo, Jesus, Sterling, Grealish SUBS | Steffen, Walker, Stones, Ake, De Bruyne, Fernandinho, Mahrez, Foden, Palmer#ManCity | @HaysTechnology pic.twitter.com/E6i7miB4AD — Manchester City (@ManCity) December 11, 2021

Jack Grealish comes back into the fold, but that’s a decision that hasn’t been met with universal approval.

Some Man City fans even took to Twitter to vent their anger over Pep’s selection.

Actually Grealish ahead of mahrez does not make sense — @GENIAL?????? (@GENIAL88176168) December 11, 2021

Should’ve benched Grealish ,Foden or Mahrez would do better — MOETI MATLALA®? (@Moeti_Matlala) December 11, 2021

WHY IS GREALISH STARTING OVER MAHREZ — ???? (@KunAguero_SZN) December 11, 2021

Grealish needs to pull up his socks, he’s been underwhelming so far. — Mihlali (@MessiahMillz) December 11, 2021