Barcelona appear to be leaving no stone unturned as they look to strengthen their first team squad in January and beyond.

Unfortunately for the Catalans, it means shopping in the bargain basement for many of their potential new recruits.

Free transfers or loan signings are the order of the day, after Josep Maria Bartomeu virtually bankrupted the club because of giving out huge contracts to players that were often nowhere close to being deserved.

One player on their radar, according to Sport, is ex-Manchester United flop, Adnan Januzaj.

MORE: Klopp on Gerrard

The 26-year-old is out of contract at Real Sociedad in the summer, and if he makes it clear that he doesn’t intend to extend his stay, Barca could pounce in January.

Supposedly the ‘next big thing’ at the Red Devils, Januzaj’s United career quickly plummeted.

More Stories / Latest News Man City’s Ferran Torres isn’t the answer to all of Barcelona’s ills Anthony Martial can prove just how badly he wants regular football by being Newcastle’s standard-bearer Xavi’s Barcelona project is doomed to failure if Liverpool are successful with bid for young superstar

Loans at Borussia Dortmund and Sunderland weren’t particularly impressive, though the Belgian at least found a second home with the Basques, where he has been performing adequately.