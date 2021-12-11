It appears that Ralf Rangnick is already ruffling a few feathers at Manchester United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer didn’t ever have the gravitas or sway over his squad to be a hard-liner, but Rangnick has come into the job knowing that he needs to get things done in his six months as manager.

That arguably means some tough decisions will need to be made over certain players, and from his demeanour to this point in media interviews, it doesn’t seem as if he’s a man to shirk those responsibilities.

One question that needs answering is how Cristiano Ronaldo will fit into a system that demands a high press.

MORE: Klopp on Gerrard

For all of Ronaldo’s qualities, and there are many, being on the front foot hasn’t been his forte in games for years now.

Stick the ball in the box and invariably he will come up with the goods, but the Portuguese isn’t one for getting too involved in the build-up play.

More Stories / Latest News Chelsea identify Leicester City defender as potential replacement for soon-to-be free agent Agent of Man United attacker confirms star wants to leave club in January Real Madrid turn down £21m offer for Eden Hazard from unlikely Premier League club

Football Insider suggest that former club, Real Madrid, are ready to test United’s resolve with a January move for the player, and frankly, the Red Devils need to snap their hands off.

Not only would it get Ronaldo’s wages off of the books, but it would solve the issue of other players not being able to play a significant part at a stroke.