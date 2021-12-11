Manchester United look likely to lose one of their academy stars, with up to five European clubs after one player’s signature.

19-year-old Martin Svidersky is out of contract in the summer, and looks all but certain to move away from Old Trafford by the end of the season.

According to StrettyNews, the defensive midfielder has piqued the interest of Italian and Portuguese giants Napoli and Sporting Lisbon.

This is the same for Atalanta, who United had in their Champions League group, and German pair Hoffenheim and Wolfsburg.

Svidersky rejected United’s proposals for a new contract, and the Slovakian midfielder is set to move away due to the interest in his services from elsewhere.

Since joining the United academy in 2018, he has gone on to make 60 appearances across all competitions for United’s Under 18’s, Under 23’s and United’s UEFA Under 19’s.

With January fast approaching, United may be interested in doing some transfer business, but they are now unlikely to get anything for their investment into Svidersky due to his contract situation being allowed to run down.

United’s senior team have also been rocked with the news that Anthony Martial wants to leave the club in January, with the players agent confirming in an interview with Sky Sports that his client wishes to leave in order to play regular first team football.