Even if only temporarily, Arsenal have the chance of moving up to fifth spot in the Premier League with a positive result over Southampton.

The Saints are only six points above the relegation zone so will need the three points themselves.

All of the pressure would therefore appear to be on Mikel Arteta and a team that, on their day, have been exceptional over the last few weeks.

The Spaniard’s starting XI is a real surprise, given that it’s unchanged from the defeat against Everton.

That news hasn’t gone down well with the hard-to-please Gunners supporters who are, again, unhappy with his selection.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been completely left out of the entire 18-man squad, it’s believed because of a breach of club discipline.

What that does in the interim period is give others the chance to impress the manager and stake a claim for the position.

Whether they or Arteta can impress the supporters is another issue entirely given their ire on social media.

Mikel Arteta never learns, does he? — Saliba ? ?? (@SalibaEra_) December 11, 2021

unchanged??so Arteta was happy with the performance v Everton — Sam (@Afcsammmm) December 11, 2021

Win lose or draw arteta out — Gooner Adam ??? (@AdzCampbell91) December 11, 2021