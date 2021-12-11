Premier League legend Chris Sutton has blasted Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, making one astonishing claim about the strikers career.

The former Premier League striker, who formed a Premier League title winning strike force duo with Alan Shearer known as ‘SAS’ while the pair were at Blackburn, took aim at Aubameyang after Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta confirmed that he was missing from their squad against Southampton because he had been dropped for a disciplinary issue.

Speaking on BT Sport Score, via the Mirror, Sutton said that he didn’t see a way back for the 32-year-old while Arteta remained in charge at the North London club.

With the striker’s erratic form this season calling into question his quality and place in the Arsenal starting 11, Aubameyang’s latest off-field antics have raised further doubt over his future at Arsenal.

Sutton said: “The big question is does Aubayemang have a future at Arsenal under Arteta?

“It doesn’t look that way, it’s not a good example to set.”

When asked if he saw a way back for him, Sutton added: “Not while Mikel Arteta is there.

“There’s clearly a rift between the two parties and something has got to give. it will be interesting how this one will be resolved.”

One unconfirmed rumour making the rounds on Twitter, explains that Aubameyang’s absence is down to him getting a tattoo, as cited by Benchwarmers.

If this rumour turns out to be true, then Arsenal fans would have every right to be furious with their club captain, with this being yet another case of Arteta being forced to discipline him.

Aubameyang was previously dropped in March for the North London derby following another disciplinary issue at that time. But whether Arteta will be so forgiving on this occasion remains to be seen.