Video: Raheem Sterling puts Man City ahead from the spot after hugely contentious handball decision

Despite being down to 10 men against Manchester City, Wolverhampton Wanderers were battling gamely against their more illustrious opponents.

That was until referee, Jon Moss, gave what looked to be a hugely contentious penalty to the hosts.

As a cross came in, Wolves’ Joao Moutinho did have his arm raised in an unnatural position, however, VAR replays would show that the ball hit him in his rib cage below his arm.

The player protested vehemently to that effect, but VAR, Andre Marriner, refused to overrule his colleague.

Raheem Sterling bags his 100th goal in the Premier League from the penalty spot! ? The composure ? pic.twitter.com/YySL5BPfjK — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 11, 2021

Sterling scores the penalty and it’s his 100th career Premier League goal! Manchester City lead 1-0.#MCIWOL #MyPLMorning pic.twitter.com/4cuNfQUKyw — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) December 11, 2021

Pictures from BT Sport and NBC Sports Soccer