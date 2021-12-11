Video: Raheem Sterling puts Man City ahead from the spot after hugely contentious handball decision

Manchester City Wolverhampton Wanderers
Posted by

Despite being down to 10 men against Manchester City, Wolverhampton Wanderers were battling gamely against their more illustrious opponents.

That was until referee, Jon Moss, gave what looked to be a hugely contentious penalty to the hosts.

As a cross came in, Wolves’ Joao Moutinho did have his arm raised in an unnatural position, however, VAR replays would show that the ball hit him in his rib cage below his arm.

The player protested vehemently to that effect, but VAR, Andre Marriner, refused to overrule his colleague.

Pictures from BT Sport and NBC Sports Soccer

More Stories joao moutinho Raheem Sterling Raul Jimenez

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.