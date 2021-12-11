Disturbing news continues to come out of Spain relating to the man who spotted Andres Iniesta amongst others, Albert Benaiges.

Having been the coordinator for the Barcelona Escola, essentially a grassroots football school to scout players that may be good enough to join Barca’s La Masia academy, he was a trusted member of the club and community.

However, an investigation by ARA has brought to light two decades of sexual abuse of young children.

Sport are reporting that the Mossos d’Esquadra, the Catalan police, are now investigating up to 60 complaints of inappropriate behaviour.

MORE: Klopp on Gerrard

Benaiges held his position in the Les Corts Escola (there are many others around the world) for 38 years. Les Corts is a neighbourhood of Barcelona close to Camp Nou.

The report notes that some interviewees have confirmed that Benaiges masturbated in front of them, as well as fondling them, organising sexual games and watching them showering after training.

More Stories / Latest News Steven Gerrard can’t allow Liverpool homecoming to affect Aston Villa’s performance at Anfield Video: ‘Way beyond what Arsenal should’ve paid’ – Cascarino doesn’t think Aubameyang is earning his money Video: Disciplinary panel to rule over Tottenham v Rennes Europa Conference League result

It’s believed that these events would have occurred in the 1980s and 1990s, and the investigation into Benaiges, who left Barcelona just over a week ago without explanation, continues.