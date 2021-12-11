The Covid-19 outbreak at Tottenham Hotspur has had serious repercussions for both their domestic and European campaigns.

With so many staff laid low by the coronavirus, the North Londoners haven’t been able to fulfil their Europa Conference League fixture against Rennes, nor will they be able to play their next Premier League game, scheduled for Sunday against Brighton and Hove Albion.

It means almost certain fixture congestion with their league games, however, for the European competition, there are no days free in which the match can be rearranged, so a disciplinary panel will decide the result.