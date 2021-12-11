All of the narrative surrounding Liverpool’s game against Aston Villa has centred on Steven Gerrard returning to the club of his life for the first time as an opposition manager.

Gerrard has certainly passed the test in terms of whether he’s got what it takes to be a success in the dugout.

Aside from an incredible time at Rangers, he’s already put a marker down at Villa, who look transformed since he was handed the reins at the Midlands giant.

It’s likely to be quite the test for the Reds, whose fans are happy with one of Jurgen Klopp’s selections.

The German has opted for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in attacking midfield and that isn’t a decision that’s won universal approval.

? ???? ???? ? This is how we line up to face @AVFCOfficial this afternoon at Anfield! Divock Origi misses out with a sore knee. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 11, 2021

With Manchester City having won their game against Wolverhampton Wanderers, three points is a must for Liverpool if they want to keep pace with the leaders.

These Liverpool fans will certainly be hoping their team does the business, but clearly the Oxlade-Chamberlain selection has grated on them.

Apart from ox its a good line up — Trevor Lar (@LarTrevor) December 11, 2021

Very Unhappy with the team — The Assisting Assassin (TAA??) (@_Arin_LFC_) December 11, 2021

Ox false 9 ??? pic.twitter.com/nw9iwye7Ri — Hassan Ahmed ? (@hassan__ahmed99) December 11, 2021

Ox who — Football without Origi is nothing (@wapendane) December 11, 2021