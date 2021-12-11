(Video) Chelsea and Leeds players have massive bust up after the game

Chelsea FC Leeds United FC
Chelsea and Leeds United were the protagonists of an amazing Premier League game of football on Saturday afternoon. 

With the lead of the game changing hands an astonishing three times and every goal changing the game state, fans of both teams will no doubt still have their hearts racing, as the game was only settled when Jorginho converted from the penalty spot in injury time to seal a 3-2 victory for The Blues.

The win for Chelsea is incredibly important, with the result meaning that they match Manchester City and Liverpool’s results, both winning 1-0 via penalty kicks.

However, Leeds did not see it the same way, with some of their players furious with Chelsea at the full-time whistle, resulting in a massive bust up between the two groups of players.

You can watch the full video below.

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports.

