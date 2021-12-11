David de Gea looks to be back to his best this season and produced another brilliant to save Manchester United against Norwich City.

After Ronaldo fired United into the lead against Norwich in the 75th minute, De Gea pulled out an equally important action at the other end of the pitch.

With Norwich pressing for an equaliser in injury time, and after some heroic blocks and clearances from Eric Bailly and Harry Maguire, De Gea pulled out a massive on the line save to deny former Liverpool player Ozan Kabak an injury time equaliser.

However, the goal would have likely been ruled out for offside had it gone in.

You can see the full video below.

What a save from David de Gea ? Watch #NORMUN live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event ? pic.twitter.com/eTxka9A0pK — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 11, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports.