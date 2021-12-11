Jorginho has scored once again from the penalty spot to restore Chelsea’s lead against Leeds United and keep them in the title race.

The winner served as the conclusion of a thrilling Premier League encounter, with Leeds making the score 2-2 with just seven minutes of full time to go through substitute Joe Gelhardt.

Gelhardt came on for Leeds star man Raphinha just a few seconds before Tyler Roberts low cross found the bottom of his boot, allowing him to convert past Edouard Mendy.

But this was not the last twist of the game.

With one-nil victories for Manchester City and Liverpool today, Chelsea also matched their title rivals results after Jorginho scored his second penalty of the game to put The Blues over the line with a 3-2 victory.

Antonio Rudiger played his part once again in the attack for Chelsea, winning the decisive penalty after being fouled from behind in the penalty area.

The emotions of both sides boiled over at the end of the game, with an on-field bust-up occurring just after the final whistle.

You can see the videos below.

All pictures from beIN Sports.