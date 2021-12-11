(Video) Jorginho puts Chelsea ahead after Leeds hero Raphinha turns villain with silly foul

Chelsea FC Leeds United FC
Chelsea have turned the game around against Leeds United after Jorginho smashed home a penalty.

After going one nil down to the visitors via a Raphinha penalty, Chelsea pressed Leeds into an error close to the end of the first-half, with Marcos Alonso’s low cross met by Mason Mount to level the scoring. Allowing Alonso to make up for his error of giving away the penalty.

However, early in the second half, it was Raphinha who became the villain for his team, giving away a penalty after he was deemed to have fouled marauding centre back Antonio Rudiger in the penalty area.

After a VAR review, the referee pointed to the spot and Jorginho managed to put his side ahead.

Chelsea are in need of a win after Manchester City controversially beat Wolves in the days early kick off.

Liverpool are now also winning after Mohamed Salah converted a penalty, so Jorginho’s penalty is all the more important for the wider league table.

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

