Alexandre Lacazette has opened the scoring for Arsenal against Southampton, finishing off a brilliant free-flowing move.

The move began at the back with goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, who stayed composed despite an intense Southampton press.

The rest of the Arsenal defence were then able to play the ball between themselves before releasing Bukayo Saka down the right wing for him to the ball cut back for Lacazette, who duly finished his teammate’s hard work for his second Premier League goal of the season.

The Frenchman, who is out of contract in the summer, is starting ahead of club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who has been dropped due to a disciplinary issue, as explained by Mikel Arteta.

