Mason Mount and Raphinha are two of the most important players for their respective sides, and have proven as much so far today.

Firstly, 26 minutes in Marcos Alonso brought down Leeds United forward Daniel James with a late challenge on him in the penalty area.

Brazilian Raphinha was then cool and collected from the resulting penalty, with his stuttering run up enough to fool Edouard Mendy and make it 1-0 to the visitors.

However, Chelsea reacted well, pressing high and forcing an error from the Leeds defence who were unable to cope under the high press.

Chelsea’s villain of the first half suddenly turned into the hero, winning the ball back in the final third, playing a one two with Timo Werner before whipping a low cross into the path of an eager Mount.

The score is currently one apiece with the sides at half-time.

Chelsea need a win in order to keep pace with Manchester City, who picked up a controversial win against Wolves after Raheem Sterling dispatched a penalty for a suspect handball call.

Meanwhile, Marcelo Bielsa’s side are looking to pick up all the point they can as they attempt to wade through an injury crisis without becoming too embroiled in a relegation battle.

You can watch the full videos below.

Leeds up 1-0 on Chelsea ???? Raphinha buries the penalty pic.twitter.com/lGpVuI9cwu — Barstool Football (@StoolFootball) December 11, 2021

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sport.

Mount goal and great Alonso assist! Mount shushed the Leeds fans ? pic.twitter.com/UyjjVTfC5k — CFC TJ (@EHazardFC) December 11, 2021

Pictures courtesy of astro SUPERSPORT.