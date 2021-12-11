Martin Odegaard has doubled Arsenal’s lead against Southampton by scoring a quite emphatic header.

With Arsenal starting to make their dominance count against The Saints, they home side got a bit lucky in the build up of their goal, with Kieran Tierney fortunate the ball fell underneath his boot after his miscued volley at the far post.

But the Scotland international was then able to keep the ball under control and after a deflection on his second attempt, head a dangerous ball to the front post, where former Real Madrid player Odegaard was running to thump his header home.

Tierney is starting consecutive Premier League games for the first time since mid-October, with his deputy Nuno Tavares managing to displace him for a few more weeks than anticipated due to some good form.

Meanwhile, Odegaard has now scored for the third game in a row from his four consecutive starts.

Pictures courtesy of SPORT.TV