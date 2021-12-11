Cristiano Ronaldo is once again leading the way for Manchester United this season.

The legendary Portuguese striker, who reached 800 career goals against Arsenal a week and a half ago, is showing no signs of slowing down after scoring yet another game changing goal for his side.

With United struggling to break down a determined Norwich City, Ronaldo managed to get himself goal side of Max Aarons and was pulled down in the penalty area by the young full-back, winning a potentially crucial penalty.

Ronaldo then stepped up to convert from the spot, sending Tim Krul the wrong way in the process.

If United see the win out they will go level on points with West Ham United who are currently sitting in fourth place, the final spot that enables a club to qualify for the Champions League.

A place there will be the bare minimum expected of The Red Devils after they have been massively disappointing this season despite a big transfer outlay in the summer.

You can see the full video below.

A thumping penalty from Ronaldo ? Was it the correct decision? Watch #NORMUN live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event ? pic.twitter.com/VDccKvZRog — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 11, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports.