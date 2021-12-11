Mohamed Salah has put Liverpool into the lead on Steven Gerrard’s Anfield return.

Salah converted from the spot after Tyrone Mings brought down the Egyptian when he was running back to try and prevent a cross by Salah from the byline.

Initially, the Liverpool talisman skipped past the England centre back, but Mings couldn’t recover from being skinned and gave away the resulting penalty.

The goal now takes Salah’s goal tally to 21 this season, with 14 of those coming in the Premier League.

It could be a very important goal in the context of the title race, with Manchester City winning earlier and Leeds currently holding Chelsea to a draw.

The goal will be bittersweet for Aston Villa manager Gerrard, who is returning to Anfield for the first time since leaving the club in 2015.

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sport