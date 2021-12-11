Video: Wolves’ Raul Jimenez stupidly sent off after two yellow cards in 32 seconds

Sometimes you have to wonder what goes through a players head on a football pitch.

Wolverhampton Wanderers striker, Raul Jimenez, had been yellow carded by referee Jon Moss for pulling back a Manchester City player in Saturday afternoon’s early kick-off.

With 32 seconds of that offence, the player then stood in the way of the resulting free-kick meaning Moss was left with no option other than to issue a second yellow and then a red.

