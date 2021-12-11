Sometimes you have to wonder what goes through a players head on a football pitch.

Wolverhampton Wanderers striker, Raul Jimenez, had been yellow carded by referee Jon Moss for pulling back a Manchester City player in Saturday afternoon’s early kick-off.

With 32 seconds of that offence, the player then stood in the way of the resulting free-kick meaning Moss was left with no option other than to issue a second yellow and then a red.

Raul Jimenez with a moment of madness in first-half stoppage time ? One of the most avoidable red cards you will see… 48 seconds between his first and second yellow! pic.twitter.com/VEA1Ym2rHN — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 11, 2021

Wolves are down to 10 men after Raul Jimenez gets two yellow cards in one minute. #MCIWOL #MyPLMorning pic.twitter.com/GKKlb44O0g — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) December 11, 2021

Pictures from BT Sport and NBC Sport Soccer