There are unlikely to have been too many people willing to bet that West Ham United would’ve been sitting proudly in the Premier League’s top four heading towards the festive set of fixtures.

However, the Hammers have more than deserved their lofty position after a string of brilliant performances under David Moyes.

A couple of recent injuries to players in key positions threaten their ascent though if Moyes can work the transfer market well in January, there’s no reason to believe that the East Londoners still won’t be challenging for the Champions League places come the business end of the campaign.

Aside from any new recruits, it’s important for the club to tie down their best players, and to that end, according to 90Min, Jarrod Bowen will be offered new terms in the new year to ward off interest from Liverpool.

The striker has been key for the Hammers in both their domestic and European campaigns, and his tireless work ethic is one of the reasons why West Ham have been so devastating up front.

Liverpool and Chelsea both had three put past them, with Man City also being knocked out of the Carabao Cup for the first time in five years by Moyes’ men.

The sooner the likes of Bowen and others are are tied down long term, the better.