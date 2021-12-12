There’s one thing that has marked out Barcelona as being somewhat ordinary this season, and that has been their lack of goals.

Just two were scored across six games in the Champions League, evidencing a very real need for a top-quality striker.

No one really knows if Sergio Aguero will ever make it back to play at the top level again, whilst Martin Braithwaite clearly isn’t the answer and Memphis Depay is in just about the worst form of his career in front of goal.

If Barca want a guarantee of goals and a player that could be affordable, there’s only one candidate.

Back at the start of December, The Times were one of a host of outlets reporting on Edinson Cavani’s desire to fulfil a long-held dream and move to Barcelona next summer.

Given the Catalan club’s more immediate need, a January move isn’t out of the question, and the Daily Express note that an early new year switch is a possibility.

If it happens, Cavani would follow his international team-mate, Luis Suarez, in wearing the Blaugrana, and even if any move would be a short-term fix for both club and player, it should be of benefit to both.