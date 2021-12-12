Looking remarkably fit and healthy, Barcelona centre-forward, Sergio Aguero, has made an appearance at the Abu Dhabi circuit ahead of the Formula One finale this weekend.

The Argentinian has been sidelined ever since appearing to collapse during the match against Alaves.

He has since been diagnosed as having a cardiac arrhythmia which threatens his future in the game.

Given that he is already 33 years of age, it’s possible that he could consider, or be told to take, early retirement, as it’s difficult to imagine a career at the very top of the game for the player now.

It’s thought it would be well into the new year before both Barcelona and Aguero come to any definite decision on whether he should either retire from the game completely, shake hands and leave the club, perhaps to play back home in Argentina at a lower level or carry on in Catalonia until his contract ends.

He appeared to be showing no ill effects whilst in Abu Dhabi, as he and thousands of others gear up for the season finale and a battle royale between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

Both drivers have 369.5 points and whoever wins will make F1 history.

Hamilton is looking for an eighth driver’s championship, which would see him surpass Michael Schumacher to become the greatest F1 driver ever, whilst Verstappen is hoping for a first-ever title, which could signal a changing of the guard in the sport.

Aguero appeared keen to get involved in some speeding of his own too, MARCA noting that he was under-fire for testing high-performance cars in Dubai earlier in the week.