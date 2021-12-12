Crystal Palace look set to sign a prodigy from one of their direct London rivals for free.

According to The Telegraph as cited by HITC, The Eagles are signing Fulham youngster Jay Stansfield, with the young striker out of contract in June.

With his contract situation the way it is, unless they can agree new to terms they are likely to lose him for nothing but a compensation fee come the summer.

Fulham manager Marco Silva is clearly a big fan of him too, saying that he can score goals easily.

The 19-year-old has so far only made four first team appearances, scoring one goal.

However, in the Under 18’s and Under 23’s his record is very impressive, scoring 35 goals in 40 appearances, also chipping in with six assists to bring his goal contributions into the one more one per game.

Signing Stansfield would align with Crystal Palace’s recent philosophy of bringing through youngsters to integrate into the first team, as seen with the likes of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Tyrick Mitchell.

If the Fulham man is as good as he is hyped up to be, then Palace will be signing a player who could be a long term part of the rebuild Patrick Viera is looking to oversee at Selhurst park.