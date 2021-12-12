Video: ‘Big number’ – Pep Guardiola offers his congratulations to Man City’s Raheem Sterling on scoring 100th Premier League goal

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, was quick to praise striker, Raheem Sterling, for reaching 100 Premier League goals after his penalty was enough to beat Wolves on Saturday.

Though the awarding of the spot-kick was highly contentious, Sterling kept his cool to beat Jose Sa from 12 yards and earn the congratulations from Guardiola.

The goal kept City on top of the Premier League table, and Pep was quick to also highlight the contribution of the whole team to their cause.

