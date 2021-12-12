It appears as though big changes are afoot at Juventus, as the Bianconeri continue to flounder in Serie A.

A poor 1-1 draw against Venezia this weekend, despite having taken the lead, left Max Allegri’s star-studded side in sixth, still a huge 11 points behind leaders, Milan.

It’s perhaps with that in mind that the club are looking to completely re-mould their midfield, with as many as three players from that area of the squad being culled in January.

Given the various talents of the trio, most of the Premier League’s top clubs should be looking to take a keen interest.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the Italian giants are planning to offload Aaron Ramsey, Arthur Melo and Weston McKennie

Both McKennie and Melo are in the mid-20s, and represent a decent long-term investment, and even though Ramsey is the senior of the three at 30 years of age (31 on Boxing Day), he has the experience to be a useful addition to any side.

Newcastle could certainly do with someone of Ramsey’s tenacity and work rate, though his old side, Arsenal, might well look to test the waters again if it’s clear that the Welshman is amenable to the move.