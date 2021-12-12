Leeds United one of three clubs chasing £25m valued Championship attacker

Relatively thin on the ground when it comes to striking options, according to recent reports, Marcelo Bielsa would like Leeds United to sign another striker in the upcoming transfer windows.

That’s according to a recent report from The Sun, who claims the Whites are keen on Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton Diaz.

Brereton Diaz, 22, joined Blackburn Rovers in 2018, initially on loan from Nottingham Forest, before making his switch permanent the following season in a deal worth £7.5m.

Since joining the Blue and Whites, Stoke-on-Trent-born Brereton Diaz has gone on to feature in 111 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 36 goals, along the way.

However, although the striker’s contract is set to expire at the end of the current season, Rovers retain the option to trigger a one-year extension and that has prompted them to slap a hefty fee on the 22-year-old’s head.

It has been claimed that alongside Leeds United, Brighton and Hove Albion and Spanish side Sevilla are also interested.

However, with Rovers demanding as much as £25m in exchange for the striker’s signature, a potential move now hinges on whether or not any of the above clubs can be persuaded to part with such a large sum of money.