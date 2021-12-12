Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich has been forced to delete his Twitter account after receiving a torrent of abuse.

The Leeds man was at fault for giving away a penalty when he fouled Chelsea centre back Antonio Rudiger in injury time during his sides thrilling 3-2 loss to Chelsea on Saturday.

And as a result of his costly mistake, as reported by Square Ball and cited by MOT Leeds, the 31-year-old has suffered abuse from some Leeds fans, forcing him to delete his Twitter account.

It’s an unfortunate reality that while Twitter and other social media sites have given people the opportunity to interact more with the players who play for their respective teams, it has also opened up the possibility for players to receive abuse directly.

According to MOT Leeds report, some Leeds fans have been embroiled in controversy in recent weeks, with reports that objects were thrown at Brentford players and alleged homophobic chants were directed at Crystal Palace ace Conor Gallagher, with the club condemning such actions after the game.

No one should have to suffer abuse, and while it is fair to criticise Klich for his error, abuse should not be acceptable to fans of any club.