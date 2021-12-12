It’s been a topsy-turvy start to Romelu Lukaku’s second spell at Chelsea.

The Belgian hit the ground running after his transfer from Internazionale but was quickly injured, and it appears that Thomas Tuchel isn’t now in any rush to bring him straight back into the fold.

For someone of Lukaku’s obvious talent, it appears a strange move from the manager, though he will clearly have his reasons.

Intriguingly, the player’s agent is already stirring the pot, which is never a good look.

Federico Pastorello was speaking with Tuttosport when he appeared to suggest a move back to Italy was on the cards.

“Now let’s allow Chelsea to enjoy him but we will see him again in Serie A because he is in love with our country,” he was quoted as saying, cited by Goal.

Although it was likely to be a hypothetical comment, it’s the sort of language that won’t go down well with his West London paymasters.

Lukaku needs to get back to doing what he does best, to alter the narrative, before allowing his representatives to speak on his behalf.