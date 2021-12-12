Manchester United squad suffer Covid-19 outbreak

Manchester United has reportedly become the latest club to be hit with an outbreak of Covid-19 infections.

The Red Devils, who were last in action on Saturday evening against Norwich City, have been unable to conduct a group training session on Sunday after several players tested positive for the novel virus.

That’s according to a recent report from The Athletic, who claims a spanner has been thrown into Ralf Rangnick’s plans after players and staff members recently returned positive Covid-19 test results.

It is understood that the players and staff who tested positive have been sent home and will now be required to self isolate for 10 days, regardless of personal vaccination status, as per the UK Government’s guidelines.

United are scheduled to play Brentford on Tuesday evening in the Premier League but after these latest reports, it remains unknown at present whether or not the domestic fixture will be allowed to go ahead.