Not a day seems to go by without Paris Saint-Germain striker, Mauro Icardi, being in the headlines for one reason or another.

That’s a strange set of affairs when you consider that the player has only seen 746 minutes of action across the French giant’s 17 Ligue Un games.

Most of the paper interest surrounds his lurid personal life, and his volatile relationship with his wife and agent, Wanda.

However, on this occasion, it appears that Wanda has been secretly dealing with Andrea Agnelli at Juventus regarding a move for her husband.

MORE: Gerrard’s cheeky dig at Owen

It isn’t clear at this stage if the move is related to Mauro wanting to play more football or get away from his significant other, after a furious bust-up earlier in the summer was played out across the media.

Fichajes report that there’s a chance a move could even happen as early as January.

More Stories / Latest News Juventus’ midfield clear out in January should alert several Premier League clubs ‘He’s in love with our country’ – Lukaku’s agent already talking up Serie A return for Chelsea star If Barcelona want a guarantee of goals they have to sign Manchester United’s Edinson Cavani

Though it would leave PSG light in attack should they get any injuries, Mauricio Pochettino will surely be relieved that he has one less headache to deal with.