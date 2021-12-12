In just under three week’s time, the January transfer window will open for business, and players like Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard will have the opportunity once again to look for pastures new.

The last few months at Old Trafford have been a nightmare for the attacking midfielder, and after such a successful loan spell under David Moyes at West Ham, the player must be rueing his decision to return to United.

It seems abundantly clear now that he will leave, either in January or for free next summer, and it appears that Newcastle United are pushing hard for his services.

According to a tweet from reliable journalist, Fabrizio Romano, the Magpies are very interested although nothing has yet been agreed.

Many clubs have already approached Man United to negotiate for Amad Diallo loan in January. Feyenoord want him since last summer. ? #MUFC Newcastle are seriously interested in Jesse Lingard – contacts started but still nothing agreed, open race. #NUFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 10, 2021

Frankly, the North East giants need him much more than he needs them. He’s likely to have no shortage of offers and should be able to choose his next destination.

Eddie Howe, for his part, needs a statement signing for Newcastle in order to persuade other players to follow suit.

If he’s unable to secure one, it’ll be a long, hard rest of the season for the Magpies.