Sky Sports reporter wonders if Crystal Palace may pursue former player as Gallagher replacement

Conor Gallagher has been one of the Premier League’s early standout performers.

Currently, out on loan at Crystal Palace, the midfielder, owed outright by Chelsea, has grown to become one of manager Patrick Vieria’s most trusted players.

However, with Gallagher being on loan, his good performances are likely to mean either Chelsea will demand a big fee for him or recall him to use in their own squad – therefore, a permanent move to Selhurst Park after this season looks unlikely.

Despite this though – one person who feels Palace may turn to a former player to replace Gallagher’s eventual departure is Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge.

While speaking recently with Give Me Sport, the reporter said: “I think Gallagher, the more he plays well, the less chance Palace get to keep him. Do they go back for Loftus-Cheek next season? I don’t know.”

Loftus-Cheek, who is also at Chelsea, spent the 2017-18 season on loan at Palace, featuring in 25 matches, in all competitions and directly contributed to seven goals, along the way.