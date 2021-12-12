Spurs keen on signing £21m valued Serie A defender

Tottenham Hotspur would like to add a new defender to their ranks and according to recent reports, could look to target Torino centre-back Bremer.

That’s according to a recent report from Team Talk, who claims Antonio Conte is desperate to sign the Brazilian defender.

Bremer, 24, joined Torino in 2018 following a £5.2m move from Brazilian side Atletico MG.

Since his arrival in Italy, the 24-year-old has gone on to feature in [-] matches, in all competitions.

Although the South American has a contract that runs until the end of the 2022-23 season, Conte is reportedly keen to bring him to London in the upcoming transfer window.

Torino is understood to be open to sanctioning a sale so long as the Londoners meet their £21.3m valuation.

