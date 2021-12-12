Saturday’s game between Liverpool and Aston Villa was all about Steven Gerrard’s homecoming to Anfield, however much the former club stalwart tried to play it down.

His Villa side gave a very good account of themselves, and though the Reds were good value for their win, Gerrard should be pleased by the rhythm and pace that his players were at throughout.

After the match, Gerrard and Jurgen Klopp had the briefest of interactions which the latter spoke about in his post-match press conference.