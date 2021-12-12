(Video) Championship loanee films himself inhaling ‘hippy crack’ while driving

Hartlepool winger Tyler Burey, who is currently on loan at Championship side Millwall, has found himself in hot water after the Englishman filmed himself inhaling a drug dubbed ‘hippy crack’ while driving.

The Sun have the exclusive footage which sees the 20-year-old driving with pals while inhaling vast amounts of Nitrous Oxide from balloons.

The popular drug appears to be becoming increasingly more popular, especially among footballers with several in the past allegedly taking it.

However, this clip is a particular cause for concern as it appears the player was behind the wheel of a car at the time.