(Video) Conor Gallagher sends Eagles soaring against Everton

Crystal Palace loanee Conor Gallagher has fired the Eagles into an important first-half lead against Rafa Benitez’s Everton.

Sunday afternoon’s late kick-off at Selhurst Park has seen both sides look to carve out an early lead.

However, after Chelsea loanee, Gallagher popped up inside the Toffee’s area, the impressive Englishman was presented with a golden opportunity to open the match’s scoring.

Although there is still a full 45-minutes still to play in the game’s second half, Everton has been by far the inferior of the two sides with Benitez now set for a major half-time team talk.

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sport