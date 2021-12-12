(Video) Crystal Palace double their lead against Everton through Tomkins toe poke

Centre back James Tomkins has doubled Crystal Palace’s lead against Everton after prodding the ball home from a corner.

After winning a corner, Will Hughes, who is making his first start for the home side, whipped a dangerous ball to the far post, managing to lift it beyond the entirety of the Everton defence in the box.

Fortunately for Palace the ball fell to Tomkins who was at the back post.

Managing to snap control a ball he did not expect, he then got his toe on the second ball and directed the ball into the back of the Everton net.

A win for Palace will put them above The Toffees by one point, also taking them eight points above the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, if Everton can’t turn this around and salvage at least a draw it will mean they have now lost seven of their last nine Premier League games.

You can watch the full video below.

