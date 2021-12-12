Conor Gallagher ended any hopes of a late Everton comeback with a goal of the highest quality late on to secure all three points for Crystal Palace.

Gallagher, who was already on the scoresheet thanks to a goal in the first half, doubled his tally for the day and confirmed the win for Palace after picking up the ball on the edge of the area via Palace’s high press and curling the ball into the top right corner, leaving England Number 1 Jordan Pickford with no chance.

The Chelsea loanee impressed all game, working very hard off the ball in addition to his vital on ball impact.

If he can keep his form up then Chelsea may feel he is ready to be involved in the first team as soon as next season.

The result ends Crystal Palace’s winless run and condemns Everton to a seventh defeat in nine games.

You can watch the full video below.