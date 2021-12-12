Video: ‘I can understand the frustration’ – Chelsea’s Thomas Tuchel sympathises with Leeds counterparts after late scuffle

A late, late winner from the penalty spot for Chelsea, the third spot-kick of a lively game against Leeds United, sparked fisticuffs involving most of the players on the pitch.

It was an ugly end to an entertaining encounter in which Marcelo Bielsa’s side played the fullest part.

Thomas Tuchel, after initially suggesting that he didn’t really see the incident, then admitted that he could understand Leeds’ frustrations given how they’d got themselves back in the game, only to concede late on.