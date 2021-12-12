Video: ‘Let’s talk about the game guys’ – Arteta’s anger with reporters over Aubameyang’s disciplinary breach at Arsenal

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, just about managed to keep his cool in his post-match press conference after the Southampton game.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had been left out of the 18-man squad altogether, and it transpired that this was because of a disciplinary breach by the Gunners captain.

MORE: Gerrard’s cheeky dig at Owen

It was clear that reporters wanted the nitty gritty from the fall-out as it’s not the first time that the striker has fallen foul of the Spaniards high standards, but Arteta was adamant that he preferred to talk about the match.

He kept his composure, though his anger from the constant probing was clear.

More Stories Mikel Arteta Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.