Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, just about managed to keep his cool in his post-match press conference after the Southampton game.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had been left out of the 18-man squad altogether, and it transpired that this was because of a disciplinary breach by the Gunners captain.

It was clear that reporters wanted the nitty gritty from the fall-out as it’s not the first time that the striker has fallen foul of the Spaniards high standards, but Arteta was adamant that he preferred to talk about the match.

He kept his composure, though his anger from the constant probing was clear.