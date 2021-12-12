(Video) Maddison piles misery on Newcastle as Foxes net fourth

Having suffered midweek Europa League heartbreak after crashing out at the competition’s group stage, Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City have come firing back with an emphatic performance against Newcastle United in the Premier League.

The Foxes, who are playing at home during Sunday afternoon’s domestic tie against Eddie Howe’s relegation-threatened Magpies, have fired four past their Geordie opponents.

A first-half penalty goal from midfielder Youri Tielemans gave the Foxes an early lead but it has been the game’s second half that has seen the 2015-16 champions put the result beyond doubt.

After Patson Daka made it 2-0, Tielemans then netted a brace before attacking midfielder James Maddison fired in his side’s fourth.

Pictures courtesy of Setana Live