Declan Rice has been very self critical of his and his teammates performance after their goalless draw against Burnley.

High-flying West Ham United were held to a 0-0 draw against relegation battlers Burnley on Sunday afternoon, and Irons midfielder Rice conceded that he and his team needed to do score more goals and not rely on solely Michail Antonio.

The 31-year-old started the season in electric form, scoring five goals in his first five appearances.

The Jamaican international has since only scored once, in a 1-0 victory against Tottenham Hotspur, with that goal coming near the end of October.

Antonio has led West Ham up the table in many ways, and they do seem to struggle without their frontman.

However, if the goals have dried up for him then as Rice has said his lack of goals will need to be made up for by the rest of the team.

You can watch the full video below.

?"The goals need to start coming from other players as well, including myself." Declan Rice doesn't want his side to have to rely on Michail Antonio scoring goals pic.twitter.com/iozkFqoG62 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) December 12, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports.